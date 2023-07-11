Madison Police Department is investigating after a 4-month-old French Bulldog puppy was stolen from a home on the south side.
Officers were notified at around 11:45 p.m. Sunday when a woman called to report that her dog, named Cardi, cash and other items were missing from her home.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
