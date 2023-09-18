A former Sun Prairie school resource officer was charged on Monday with sexually assaulting a student at Phoenix Prairie Academy and exposing himself to another child he was mentoring in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program.

LaMont Crockett, 34, allegedly brought the Phoenix Prairie student to his house and gave him alcohol before sexually assaulting the youth multiple times, according to a criminal complaint filed on Monday.

The at-risk youth had sought out mentorship from Crockett, who worked as an officer in the Sun Prairie School District between 2018 and 2020, the complaint said.

Another 16-year-old told investigators with Madison police that Crockett exposed himself during outings with the Big Brothers Big Sisters program. During those trips, Crockett allegedly made sexual jokes and showed the victim and another juvenile pornographic videos.

At an initial appearance on Monday, Crockett was ordered to not have any contact with the victims or their families and to not have unsupervised contact with minors. Crockett was released on a $500 signature bond. Prosecutors did not file charges against Crockett for about a month after his initial arrest on Aug. 9, citing an ongoing investigation of the allegations against him.

Crockett and attorney Joshua Hargrove declined comment after the hearing.

In their complaint, prosecutors note that Sun Prairie police had investigated a complaint against Crockett and removed him from his post as a school resource officer in December 2020. He continued to work as a patrol officer with the department until joining the state Department of Justice as a Medicaid fraud investigator in 2021. The department has said Crockett is on administrative leave since getting arrested last month.

The Department of Justice did not immediately return an email asking about Crockett's employment on Monday.

According to the complaint:

The former Phoenix Prairie student, who would now be in his early 20s, contacted law enforcement in June to report that Crockett had allegedly begun assaulting him after first posing as a mentor to the troubled teen.

The victim told police that "he was taking drugs, doing bad things and losing himself when this cop who is his mentor noticed him at school."

The assaults between three to four times at Crockett's residence, the victim told investigators.

When questioned by police after his arrest, Crockett at first admitted to taking the student to his home and the movies. Upon further questioning, Crockett eventually said he had performed sex acts on the student but maintained the youth had graduated high school by that time.

The day after questioning Crockett, police obtained emails where the victim's father told Crockett he did not have permission to be with the juvenile and to bring him home. The emails were sent between May and June 2019 when the victim would have been 17 years old.

After Crockett's arrest, the mother of a juvenile contacted police to report that Crockett had allegedly exposed himself to her son in a bathroom and tried to assault him during a Big Brothers Big Sisters outings.

During one of the outings, the juveniles told investigators that Crockett tried to sexually touch them in a vehicle. The juveniles fought Crockett by biting and slapping him, the juveniles said to police.

Crockett also showed the juveniles pornography during the outings.

After getting released from jail, Crockett texted the juvenile's mother claiming he had not hurt her son.

