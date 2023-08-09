A former Sun Prairie police officer was arrested Wednesday afternoon on charges he sexually assaulted a student during his tenure as a resource officer at a Sun Prairie high school, according to Madison police.

The arrest of Lamont Crockett, 34, comes after an investigation by the Madison Police Department's Special Victims Unit into a recently reported sexual assault that happened several years ago. The victim was a student at a high school in the Sun Prairie School District, the suspect a school resource officer. The alleged assault took place in Madison.

Crockett is expected to face a charge of sexual assault of a child by a school staff person or a person who works or volunteers with children.

Crockett worked in the district from 2018 to 2020, and he's now a Medicaid fraud investigator with the Wisconsin Department of Justice, in the Division of Criminal Investigation. He started with the Department in the Division of Legal Services on March 15, 2021, being transferred to the Division of Criminal Investigation on February 12, 2023. He has been placed on administrative leave with no access to the department's offices or equipment, according to department spokesperson Gillian Drummond.

The DCI, Sun Prairie Police Department and Sun Prairie School District are all involved in the investigation, which is ongoing.

In an emailed statement, district officials said that, as the incident happened outside of the district, all questions about the investigation should be referred to the Madison and Sun Prairie police departments.

"There is no greater priority than the health, safety, and welfare of our children, and so we understand that this information is troubling to hear. While we do not have any information to indicate that these events occurred on school grounds, we are cooperating fully with the Madison and Sun Prairie Police Departments in this investigation," district Superintendent Brad Saron and Director of School Operations Annemarie Engdahl said in the statement.

The Sun Prairie Police Department listed Crockett among its new hires in its 2015 annual report, which noted his previous experience as a tutor at Patrick Marsh Middle School and as a security officer with the University of Wisconsin Police Department.