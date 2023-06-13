McFarland's former village president was charged Monday with first-degree sexual assault of a child for an alleged series of incidents in 2021 and 2022 that involved a 5-year-old child.

Bradley P. Czebotar, 74, of McFarland is scheduled to appear in court on July 13.

Czebotar was village president in McFarland from 2012 to 2021, when he decided not to run for re-election. Two years earlier, he was re-elected by just two votes.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court:

The Dane County Sheriff's Office was notified in May 2022 after a report of a child being sexually assaulted in McFarland. The 5-year-old victim had told her mother on three occasions that she had been touched inappropriately by a man identified as Czebotar, who had told her he would go to jail if she ever told anyone.

During a forensic interview at Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center, the girl said Czebotar referred to the act as a "magic trick."

The girl said she decided to tell someone about the incidents because she thought if she didn't, it would get worse.

An attorney for Czebotar did not immediately respond to an email message left Tuesday.

If convicted, the charge carries up to 60 years of combined prison and extended supervision.