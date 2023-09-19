A stolen vehicle was recovered and a Madison man was arrested over the weekend thanks in part to Flock surveillance cameras, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported on Monday.

Dane County dispatch alerted authorities to a stolen vehicle in the area of Highway CV and Packers Avenue in the town of Burke, after it was seen on Flock cameras, a license plate tracking system that has drawn civil liberties concerns, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

A deputy found the stolen Infiniti Q50 at a residence on Larry Lane a short time later, Schaffer said.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on tentative charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, and two counts each of felony bail jumping and possession of narcotics, Schaffer said.

The Infiniti had been reported stolen from Hertz Rental out of Chicago on Sept. 5, Schaffer said.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office has been operating a pilot program with Flock Safety for the last year.

“Flock cameras provide us with real-time intelligence which has proven to be an extremely useful tool in apprehending offenders peacefully, solving crimes and helping to locate missing/endangered people,” Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said in a statement.

Flock Safety cameras also have raised privacy concerns and are opposed by the American Civil Liberties Union, which has called them “dangerously powerful and unregulated automatic license plate recognition” cameras.

In February, the ACLU said that Flock’s cameras were in use in over 2,000 cities in at least 42 states.

“Unlike a targeted ALPR camera system that is designed to take pictures of license plates, check the plates against local hot lists, and then flush the data if there’s no hit, Flock is building a giant camera network that records people’s comings and goings across the nation, and then makes that data available for search by any of its law enforcement customers,” the ACLU said. “Such a system provides even small-town sheriffs access to a sweeping and powerful mass-surveillance tool, and allows big actors like federal agencies and large urban police departments to access the comings and goings of vehicles in even the smallest of towns. And every new customer that buys and installs the company’s cameras extends Flock’s network, contributing to the creation of a centralized mass surveillance system of Orwellian scope.”