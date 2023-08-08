Four 15-year-olds and one 17-year-old were arrested Monday morning on Madison's East side after police say they abandoned a car they'd stolen in the middle of East Washington Avenue.

Officers were dispatched to East Washington Avenue near Thierer Road at 6:10 a.m. for a car that had been abandoned in the road. There, they found five teenagers awaiting a rideshare, who had allegedly stolen the car and ditched it. Several of the teens gave the officers fake names.

One of the 15-year-olds, the alleged driver of the stolen car, tried to run from police after they'd handcuffed him. He'd been carrying a backpack, from which officers recovered a loaded gun after catching him. He was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle Without an Owner's Consent (driver), Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Possessing a Firearm as a Minor, Escape and Obstruction.

The other three 15-year-olds face charges of Operating a Motor Vehicle Without an Owner's Consent (passenger), and one faces a charge of Obstruction. They were all taken to the Juvenile Reception Center.

The 17-year-old was taken to the Dane County Jail on a charge of Operating a Motor Vehicle Without an Owner's Consent (passenger).

The car involved had been reported stolen out of Sun Prairie. The investigation is ongoing.