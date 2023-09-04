Fitchburg police said at least 10 incidents of vandalism were reported Monday in the city's Seminole Hills neighborhood, where officers investigated slashed vehicle tires, cut hoses and damaged patio furniture, along with symbols that included swastikas carved into cars.

Police said, however, that the swastikas do not appear to target individuals or appear to be hate-motivated.

The incidents were reported on Osmundsen Road, Tree Line Drive, Oak Leaf Circle, and Marsh View Court, police said.

The incidents likely occurred early Monday morning. Investigators are looking for additional evidence, police said, including video footage.

Anyone with video footage that may contain suspects or suspicious activity from Monday morning in the Seminole Hills Neighborhood is asked to contact the Fitchburg Police Department.

Any residents who experienced damage they have not yet reported are also asked to contact Fitchburg police as soon as possible.

Information can also be shared anonymously by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or by visiting P3Tips.com.