Fitchburg police announced Monday afternoon that they were investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened two days before.

Names were not released for the 39-year-old woman and 38-year-old man who were found shot to death in a single-family home in the 2800 block of Rimrock Road at around 3 p.m. Saturday. Police said the victims would be identified later by Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police said they were sent to the home after a caller asked them to check on a family member who lived there, then went into the home and found the two dead people. A firearm was found at the scene, they said.

Autopsies determined the woman died from multiple gunshot wounds and the man from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The two had been in a relationship and living together at the home, police said.

