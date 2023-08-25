A Fitchburg man and woman who lived together at a home on Rimrock Road were identified Friday as the persons who were found dead on Aug. 19 in what police said was an apparent murder-suicide.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office said Jacqueline Kadinger, 39, died from homicidal firearm-related trauma and Weston Schutz, 38, died from firearm-related trauma.

A search warrant filed by police on Monday, but not made available for viewing by the Clerk of Courts office until Thursday, states that family members of Schutz and Kadinger called police with concerns after the couple had not been heard from recently.

Police entered the home in 2800 block of Rimrock Road after nobody answered knocks on the door and police could not see into the home, the search warrant states.

Schutz's mother told police she had last heard from her son on Aug. 14. Kadinger's father told police he had last heard from her on Aug. 16, while her mother had last heard from her on Aug. 17, according to the warrant.

When police entered the home, officers found the two bodies in different rooms.

