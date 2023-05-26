A Fitchburg man who is a convicted felon was charged with possessing three guns and ammunition on Jan. 26 in a grand jury indictment returned May 17, authorities reported.
Calvin M. Henderson Sr., 45, was charged with being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, and faces up to 15 years in federal prison, U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea said in a statement Thursday.
Henderson was arrested on Monday in Madison by Fitchburg police officers and the U.S. Marshals Service, and made an initial appearance in federal court in Madison the same day. His trial is scheduled for Aug. 21, O’Shea said.
The charge against him is the result of an investigation by the Fitchburg Police Department and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Corey Stephan is the prosecutor.
