A fire displaced the residents of a Fitchburg apartment building Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The fire did not spread to other units in the building at 2501 Pheasant Ridge Trail around 2:45 p.m. but sent smoking wafting out of the second floor of the building, said Kimberly Miller, a spokesperson with the Fitchburg Fire Department.

A resident called 911 due to the smell of smoke.

Fire crews extinguished the flames quickly and continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

The building did not have a sprinkler system but fire alarms did sound during the blaze, Miller said.