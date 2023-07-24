A Madison felon’s “unrelenting criminality” earned him 6 years in federal prison for possessing a gun, authorities reported.

Donquil D. McLemore, 20, also was sentenced Thursday by Judge William M. Conley to 3 years of supervision for possessing a firearm as a felon, a charge he pleaded guilty to on Feb. 17, U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea said in a statement.

On June 30, 2022, McLemore was a passenger in a stolen car in Madison when it crash into a truck with a trailer. McLemore and the other two occupants of the car battered the two occupants of the truck, the while driving from the scene one car occupant fired a shot at the truck occupants, O’Shea said.

The car crashed a few miles from the scene, McLemore fled but was arrested at a nearby parking lot and found to have a loaded handgun. McLemore’s DNA was later found on the gun, O’Shea said.

McLemore was prohibited from possessing a gun based on his five prior felony convictions, and at the time of the incident was on state probation for three separate cases and out on bond in two pending state criminal cases, O’Shea said.

At sentencing, Conley noted that McLemore was a young defendant with a disturbing history as a juvenile. He stated that McLemore’s gun possession was “especially concerning because of his history of past violence,” and highlighted his “unrelenting criminality,” concluding that protection of the public was a driver of his sentence, O’Shea said.

Roland J. Scott III, another occupant of the stolen car, was sentenced to 8 years in prison by Conley on May 18 for possessing with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and maintaining a drug trafficking place. Scott was sentenced for conduct related to this investigation as well as additional crimes not connected to McLemore, O’Shea said.