A Columbia County man was arrested and charged on Friday in the shooting death of his partner.

Larry Manthe, 79, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide with domestic abuse and use of a dangerous weapon modifiers stemming from the death of Alice Langer, 76, at a home in the town of Wyocena, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 6, 2022, department deputies responded to a welfare check call from Langer’s family members saying they could not get in contact with Langer for more than 15 hours. The deputies found Langer dead in her house from a gunshot wound to her head.

Langer and Manthe were living together and had been in a long-term relationship. The department also learned that Langer was planning to end her relationship with Manthe and move out of the house.

Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner and District Attorney Brenda Yaskal will release further information following Manthe’s initial court appearance on Monday afternoon. He is currently being held at Columbia County Jail.