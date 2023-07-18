A man who was on probation for accidentally shooting and killing his best friend at a Stoughton apartment on Dec. 31, 2021 was arrested for gun possession in Janesville on Monday, police reported.

At about 8 p.m. Monday, officers received information that Isaiah Ruffins was in possession of a gun at his residence in the 400 block of North Pearl Street, Sgt. Drew Severson said in a statement.

Officers found a 9mm semi-automatic handgun and ammunition when they searched the residence and Ruffins was arrested at his job and booked into the Rock County Jail on tentative charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and a probation/parole violation, Severson said.

Under a plea agreement, Ruffins on Sept. 6 pleaded guilty to homicide by negligent handling of a firearm for the killing of his friend and was sentenced to a suspended six-month jail term and probation that could end after 30 months if he did well.

“My life will never be the same,” Ruffins, 20, told Dane County Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds, about losing Fredrick D. Davis Jr., a man he considered his brother, in the accidental shooting at Ruffins’ apartment in Stoughton on Dec. 31, 2021.

Davis, 19, of Beloit, was at Ruffins’ apartment with some other friends not only because it was New Year’s Eve but to raise Davis’ spirits after he had been released from a hospital after being shot earlier. Ruffins said he was “fearful” of his friend’s frame of mind.

“The only reason I got the gun in the first place was he got shot,” Ruffins said at his sentencing. “I didn’t want that to happen again. I’m his protection.”

No matter what happens, Ruffins said, “I will always have to live with this. I know that I’m the one who hurt him.”