A motorcyclist died Saturday night after hitting a curb on the Southwest Side and being ejected from the motorcycle, Madison police reported.

The 30-year-old motorcyclist was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries after the crash about 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of South Whitney Way and Montauk Place, Sgt. Nicholas Eull said in a statement Sunday night.

A preliminary investigation determined that the motorcycle was heading north on South Whitney Way when the rider lost control, struck the median curb and was ejected from the motorcycle, Eull said.

The motorcyclist's name was not released.

The investigation is continuing, Eull said.