A man faces an OWI homicide charge after crashing his SUV head-on into a motorcycle in Rock County on Thursday morning, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The crash happened about 4:30 a.m. Thursday on Highway 11 near Highway WC in the town of Janesville, Sgt. Michael Schauer said in a statement.

The investigation determined that Keith Rose was driving a 2017 Kia SUV east on Highway 11 when he crossed the center line and collided head-on with westbound 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by a 53-year-old Janesville man, Schauer said.

Lifesaving measures were attempted on the motorcycle driver but he was pronounced dead at the scene by a Rock County Medical Examiner investigator, Schauer said.

A 47-year-old passenger in the SUV sustained minor injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital, Schauer said.

Rose was arrested on a tentative charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, OWI 2nd offense, OWI cause injury, possession of drug paraphernalia and probation hold, Schauer said.