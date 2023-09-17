One person was killed and another injured in a crash of motorcycles in Janesville on Saturday, Janesville police reported.

At about 2:55 p.m. Saturday, emergency responders were sent to the 100 block of South Garfield Avenue for a crash with injuries involving two motorcycles, Sgt. Drew Severson said in a statement.

The initial investigation determined that a group of motorcycles were heading south on South Garfield from East Court Street when one motorcyclist struck a legally parked vehicle. The driver of a second motorcycle then struck the motorcycle that was in the road after hitting the parked vehicle, Severson said.

One motorcycle driver died of crash injuries and a second was treated at a local hospital and released, Severson said.

No names or other details were released as the investigation is ongoing, Severson said.