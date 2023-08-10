Two fatal crashes happened on West Washington Avenue hours apart overnight, Madison police reported.

The first happened shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of West Washington and South Park Street and the second happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of West Washington, Sgt. Matthew Olson said in a pair of statements.

In the first crash, two people were taken to local hospitals and one died, Olson said.

The intersection re-opened about 2:30 a.m., Olson said.

The second crash involved a lone vehicle and resulted in one of the occupants dying, Olson said.

The 400 block of West Washington re-opened about 4:30 a.m., Olson said.

No names were released and no additional details on the crashes were available as of 6:30 a.m. Thursday.