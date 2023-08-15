Authorities on Tuesday identified the driver who died in a single-vehicle crash on West Washington Avenue on Thursday night.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement that Cortez C. Brooks, 32, of Fitchburg, died in the crash about 12:25 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of South Broom Street and West Washington.

Brooks was pronounced dead at the scene and preliminary results of a forensic examination later on Thursday confirmed that he died from his crash injuries, the Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement.

Police Chief Shon Barnes said in his blog Thursday that the man later identified as Brooks was driving recklessly inbound on West Washington when he lost control and crashed into a pole. Brooks died and two pedestrians were taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The death remains under investigation by Madison police and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.