One person was killed and eight others were injured in three-vehicle crash Saturday night caused by a driver running a stop sign near Monroe, the Green County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The crash happened about 10 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 81 and Highway N in the town of Monroe, Lt. John Schuetz said in a statement.

The initial investigation determined that a 2014 Ford Focus with four occupants was heading north on Highway N and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with Highway 81. The Focus then collided with a 2001 GMC pickup truck with four occupants that was heading east on Highway 81. The impact caused the pickup to collide with a 2013 Subaru sedan with a lone occupant that was heading west on Highway 81, Schuetz said.

The driver of the Subaru, a Marshfield man, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Green County Coroner’s Office. His identity is being withheld pending notification of family, Schuetz said.

The eight occupants of the GM and Ford were treated for injuries they suffered in the crash, Schuetz said.

No enforcement action was reported, but Schuetz said the crash, which was Green County's fourth fatal crash of 2023, remains under investigation.