A fatal crash near Seminole Highway on Tuesday morning caused a miles-long backup on the westbound Beltline, authorities reported.

The crash involving a motorcycle happened about 6:35 a.m. and initially closed all lanes, plus the westbound exit to Seminole Highway, but two of the four westbound Beltline lanes were re-opened soon after, the Dane County 911 Center said.

All lanes were open again by 8:45 a.m., the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said.

Motorists had been advised to find a different route to the West Side, Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

More information on the crash will be released later, Fryer said.

There also was a crash in the eastbound lanes in the area that happened after the westbound crash, the 911 Center said.

Minutes before the fatal crash, fire crews were sent to a nearby business at 4273 West Beltline Highway — Custom Tattooing Art Studios is the business listed at that address — on reports of a fire, Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

Firefighters found heavy fire at the front of the building and had it knocked down within 5 minutes, Schuster said.

No one was found inside the building, and no injuries were reported, Schuster said.

The Madison Fire Department's Fire Investigation Team is working to determine the cause and origin of the fire, Schuster said.