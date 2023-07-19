Authorities have identified the man killed in a Beltline motorcycle crash on Tuesday morning likely related to fire that is being investigated as a case of arson.

Ted L. Heffner, 71, of Madison, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash shortly after 6:30 a.m. at the Beltline near Seminole Highway, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement.

Heffner was pronounced dead at the scene and preliminary results of a forensic examination on Tuesday confirmed that Heffner died from his crash injuries, the Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Heffner died after driving the wrong way down a Beltline off-ramp at Seminole Highway and crashing into oncoming traffic at about 6:30 a.m. No one else was injured in the incident.

Minutes before the fatal crash, fire crews were sent to the nearby Custom Tattooing Art Studios, 4273 W. Beltline Highway, for a fire, Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

Firefighters found heavy fire at the front of the building and had the blaze knocked down within five minutes. No one was found inside the building, and no injuries were reported, Schuster said.

Authorities have released no details on how the crash and fire could be related.

Madison police and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are aiding the Madison Fire Department’s investigation.