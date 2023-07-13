Madison police were responding to the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex on the city's Far East Side Thursday afternoon.

One person was injured in the shooting that happened at around 3 p.m. in a parking lot of the Harmony at Grandview Commons, 116 Milky Way. Police had taped off an area around a red-stained part of the lot as residents watched. Multiple people on scene declined to comment.

The city of Madison declared the Harmony, a 94-unit low-income housing complex, a chronic nuisance three years ago, only a year after it opened. It had been plagued by complaints about noise, disturbances and occasional violence almost since its opening in March 2019, but assistant city attorney Jennifer Zilavy on Thursday said it's been at least a year since that declaration was vacated.

This story will be updated.