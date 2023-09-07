A man passed over for the job of Madison's first independent police monitor filed a federal lawsuit against the city Wednesday alleging members of the board responsible for the hiring retaliated against him after he accused them of discriminating against him based on race and other factors.

Eric A. Hill, of Grand Haven, Mich., claims that members of the Police Civilian Oversight Board "went on social media and other modes of communication and referred to Mr. Hill’s discrimination complaint as an 'act of white fragility' and an attempt to intimidate the selection board."

Such comments, Hill alleges, were in response to a state hiring discrimination complaint he filed in November 2021 that pointed to social media posts by some members of the board that disparaged white people, men and the military. Hill is a white veteran.

The Equal Rights Division of the state Department of Workforce Development in October dismissed that initial complaint and in March dismissed a second complaint he filed in August 2022.

But under a joint state-federal program, people whose complaints are dismissed can seek "right to sue" letters from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to continue pursuing their claims in court. Hill's was issued June 8. It takes no position on the merits of his case.

The only allegedly retaliatory statement Hill quotes in his complaint is the one about "white fragility," and appears to refer to a Facebook post from late December 2021 by then-Oversight Board Vice Chair Shadayra Kilfoy-Flores. The actual quote was "Your White fragility is not my fault. #PutTHATinthepaper."

Kilfoy-Flores, who remains on the board and did not respond to an email Thursday seeking comment, told the state's Equal Rights Division in its investigation of Hill's second state complaint that the "white fragility" statement was directed at something conservative Madison blogger David Blaska had written.

Madison City Attorney Mike Haas said in an email that the city had not yet been served with the lawsuit "and the city was cleared of any discrimination or wrongdoing in the recruitment and hiring of the independent police monitor."

Hill is seeking "compensatory damages, including, but not limited to, lost wages and benefits, in such amount as will reasonably compensate him for his losses, and damages for emotional distress," his complaint states.

Hill was one of 10 people out of 31 applicants for the police monitor position to make it past two rounds of initial screening before being interviewed in October 2021 by four members of the board, which declined to name him one of two finalists for the position.

Robert Copley, a white attorney, was hired to be the city's first police monitor in October after the Oversight Board's first two choices, both Black men, took themselves out of the running.

He has the ability to investigate police and conduct community outreach on police matters, but neither he nor the Oversight Board has the power to fire or discipline police — tasks reserved under state law for the city's Police and Fire Commission.

The police monitor/civilian oversight board model of police oversight has been adopted in various forms in many large American cities.