Madison Police are investigating a Tuesday night robbery at Casey's General Store in the 3600 block of Cross Hill Drive.

At 9:35 p.m., a masked man demanded money from employees, making off with an undisclosed amount of cash, cigarettes and lottery tickets. While employees didn't see a weapon on the man, they told police it looked like he had a gun in his sweatshirt, according to release from Madison Police Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer.

Officers conducted a K-9 track, but did not find the suspect. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com. Informants can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a monetary reward.

The cities with the most break-ins and burglaries Cities With the Most Break-Ins / Burglaries Over the past decade burglary and larceny rates have declined Daytime break-ins of homes are most common Southern states experience the most property crime Small and midsize cities with the most burglaries 15. Dallas, TX 14. Houston, TX 13. Las Vegas, NV 12. Columbus, OH 11. Minneapolis, MN 10. Milwaukee, WI 9. Wichita, KS 8. Kansas City, MO 7. Oklahoma City, OK 6. Bakersfield, CA 5. Seattle, WA 4. Baltimore, MD 3. Detroit, MI 2. Tulsa, OK 1. Memphis, TN