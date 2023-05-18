A burglar or burglars on Tuesday trashed an East Side home, including starting a fire in the living room, Madison police reported.

Officers were sent to the home on Major Ave. around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday after a couple returned to their newly purchased home to find it trashed. Someone dumped garbage inside, punched or kicked holes in the walls and doors, and started a fire in the living room, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Officers are reviewing video from nearby security cameras, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

