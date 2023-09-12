A vehicle fire shut down all inbound lanes of traffic on East Washington Avenue for an undetermined amount of time Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:15 p.m., Madison firefighters with Engine 8 were dispatched to the 3000 block of East Washington Avenue near McCormick Avenue on reports of a vehicle on fire. The vehicle, which was empty, was fully involved when firefighters arrived, according to Madison Fire Department Spokesperson Cynthia Schuster.

Multiple 911 callers reported seeing smoke from the vehicle, which was pulled over with the driver possibly nearby.

The extent of the damages and the fire's source were not immediately clear. No injuries have been reported.

As of 3:50 p.m., the fire had been knocked down completely, but traffic may still be impacted as investigators arrive on scene.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.