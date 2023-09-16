A Madison man was arrested Saturday for his alleged seventh drunken driving offense after a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 39-90-94 near Madison, the State Patrol said.
Matthew J. Glimme, 42, was seen by troopers to be impaired following the crash, about 9:30 a.m., the State Patrol said in a statement. He was arrested after further investigation.
The crash happened near Highway A at I-39-90-94.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Ed Treleven | Wisconsin State Journal
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today