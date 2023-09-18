The names of the three drivers involved in a crash that killed one and injured eight in Green County Saturday night have been released.

The Green County Sheriff's department identified the Marshfield man who was pronounced dead at the scene as Joel Lutz. Lutz was driving a Subaru that was hit by a GMC pickup that first collided with a Ford Focus. The drivers of the Focus and pickup have been identified as Ruby Sheaffer and Cory Bidlingmaier, respectively.

The initial investigation determined that Focus failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with the pickup. The impact caused the pickup to collide with the Subaru that was heading west on Highway 81, Schuetz said.