The driver of a car that became submerged in water after a crash at a McFarland intersection Friday morning was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
The crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. at Highway 51 and Severson Road, closing the highway in both directions.
Responders from McFarland Fire and Rescue, McFarland police and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the intersection after a caller to 911 said a vehicle had rolled over and was submerged in a retention pond.
Emergency crews removed the driver from the vehicle, according to a statement from McFarland Police Chief Aaron Chapin and Fire and Rescue Chief Chris Dennis.
The Madison Fire Department's Lake Rescue Team also responded to the incident, spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said.