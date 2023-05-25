Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Brooklyn man who struck and killed a man who was jogging last year along a town of Oregon road was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison for homicide by negligent driving.

Dane County Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds said that had Timothy W. Pritchett, 39, not taken steps after the crash the night of June 7 to avoid being discovered as the driver who struck Logan Gueths, 30, she might have sentenced Pritchett to probation.

"If it weren't for the cover-up, I'd be looking at probation," Reynolds said. "But the cover-up is gnawing at me."

The prison sentence, after which Pritchett will serve three years of extended supervision, came at the end of an emotional two-hour hearing in a packed courtroom in which members of Gueths' family explained to Reynolds how insurmountable his loss has been to them, and unleashed their wrath at Pritchett.

They also took shots at the legal system, frustrated that the more serious of the two charges that had been filed against Pritchett -- hit-and-run causing death -- was dismissed as part of a plea agreement in February.

The negligent driving conviction carried up to five years in prison followed by five years of extended supervision. The hit-and-run charge carried up to 25 years of combined prison and extended supervision.

Assistant District Attorney Lexi Keyes, who asked for the maximum five-year prison sentence, said prosecutors had to dismiss the hit-and-run charge after receiving a statement from a witness who lives across the road from where the crash occurred, near Highways MM and A.

Keyes said the witness saw someone with a van stop and use a flashlight to look all around the van, then go into the ditch and look around there. The timing, she said, was such that the person who was seen could have been Pritchett, stopping to look around after striking Gueths, which would have called into question the hit-and-run charge.

Instead, Pritchett was convicted of homicide by negligent driving after admitting he was using his phone to make a FaceTime call while he was driving when he crashed into something.

Pritchett would later tell investigators he thought he had struck a deer. But he waited to speak to investigators until after he took the van he had been driving to Rockford to have its broken windshield replaced. When he did come to meet with investigators, they noticed an odor that smelled like fresh paint.

Pritchett's attorneys, assistant public defenders Crystal Vera and Matthew Giesfeldt, who asked for probation, argued that it was too dark for Pritchett to know that he had hit a human. Vera also argued that neglectful driving is common.

"We've all done it," Vera said. "It could have happened to any one of us."

The difference, in this case, is that "someone took someone's life away," Vera said. "That could have been any of us. I repeat, that could have been any of us."

She said Pritchett looked, to no avail, for what he had struck, and argued that nobody would have been able to see Gueths because it was dark and the grass into which he fell was tall enough to conceal him from the road.

A truck driver spotted Gueths early the next morning.

But members of Gueths' family said they believe Pritchett lied and instead left Gueths to die where he lay, instead of seeking immediate help.

"Mr. Pritchett, I hope that someday we can talk, because you need to tell me the truth," Gueths' mother, Joellen Graef said. She said her son was struck and then left to die "a long, slow death," a thought that she said constantly awakens her at night.

Gueths' father, Jeff Gueths, said the thought of his son and the pain he endured for as long as four hours will "haunt me until I die."

Gueths' brother, Beau Gueths, told Reynolds of a time that his brother was driving and saw what appeared to be someone down in a ditch but kept going, only to circle back minutes later and discover the person was a badly injured motorcyclist. He said his brother was able to resuscitate him until an ambulance arrived.

"He always put others before himself," Beau Gueths said.

Pritchett apologized to Gueths' family and said that if he had seen Gueths, he would have done something.

"I just want you all to know I'm deeply sorry," Pritchett said. "I can't bring him back, and it will haunt me for the rest of my life."

Photos: Notable Deaths in 2023 Harry Belafonte Raquel Welch David Crosby Lance Reddick Richard Belzer Cindy Williams Lisa Marie Presley Gordon Lightfoot Jeff Beck Bobby Caldwell Gary Rossington Wayne Shorter Jerry Springer Robert Blake Willis Reed Michael Lerner Tom Sizemore Charles Kimbrough Chaim Topol Len Goodman Tim McCarver Billy Packer Barry Humphries Burt Bacharach Stella Stevens Annie Wersching Dave Hollis David Jude Jolicoeur Barrett Strong Lloyd Morrisett Robbie Knievel Gina Lollobrigida Lynette Hardaway ("Diamond") Adam Rich Bobby Hull Charles White Jerry Richardson Sister André Tatjana Patitz Russell Banks Cardinal George Pell Ken Block Walter Cunningham Anton Walkes Pat Schroeder Seymour Stein Klaus Teuber Ginnie Newhart Vida Blue Martin Amis Doyle Brunson Hodding Carter III Jacklyn Zeman Jim Brown Tina Turner Ray Stevenson