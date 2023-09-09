A man was arrested for stealing two dogs from a North Side home on Thursday, Madison police reported.

A man was having neighbors watch his dogs while he was away and those neighbors saw a man taking the dogs from their home in the 800 block of Fulton Lane about 2:15 p.m. Thursday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Officers were able to track the dogs to a home on the south side and arrested a 73-year-old man on tentative charges of burglary and theft, Fryer said.

The man who was arrested and the owner of the dogs know one another, Fryer said, adding that the investigation is continuing.