Two dogs were rescued from hot cars by an officer during their shift on Thursday, Madison police said on Tuesday.

An off-duty officer reported seeing a dog in a vehicle in the lot at Warner Park with the windows barely cracked and no visible water, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

An officer who was on duty breached a window after waiting for 45 minutes, when the dog began showing signs of visible distress, Fryer said.

The dog was taken to the Dane County Humane Society and a citation was left for the owner, Fryer said.

No details were available on the other dog rescue by the officer.