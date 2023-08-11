Bail was set Friday at $1 million for one of two men charged last month with the shooting death of a 20-year-old Madison man on the city's Far East Side.

Devonte Gafford, 32, of Sun Prairie, was arrested in Milwaukee on Monday by U.S. marshals after having been sought for the July 13 shooting death of Devon Grant, 20, outside an apartment building at the Harmony at Grandview Commons, 116 Milky Way.

A second man, Mark A. Parks Jr., 21, of Middleton, remains at large.

A criminal complaint that was filed under seal on July 17 and unsealed on Friday charged Gafford and Parks each with three felonies — first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The complaint states Grant was standing and talking with a friend who was in a car when another car pulled up, and two men identified later as Gafford and Parks got out and began shooting. Deputy District Attorney William Brown said in court Friday that the two "executed" Grant.

Brown said the shooting was captured on security video. After Grant was shot, Brown said, a volley of bullets flew — 63 casings were found at the scene, he said — as others fired back at Gafford and Parks while they fled on foot instead of in the car in which they had arrived.

State assistant public defender Guy Cardamone, appearing with Gafford, told Hanson that Gafford had been robbed at some point earlier, and that led to the shooting. He added that others were firing back at Gafford and Parks, including a woman described in the complaint as Grant's girlfriend.

Brown said it's probably "going to be a fact of the case that was at least a reason or ... there was some prior contact between the two groups of people that ultimately ended up involved in this."

He said the video of the incident shows "it's very clear the victim is simply standing there talking to someone in a vehicle," when a car quickly pulls up and Gafford and Parks get out and begin firing.

Brown added the woman grabbed the gun and began firing "in self-defense," along with others who were around. He said the others also could argue they were defending themselves by firing back at Gafford and Parks.

According to the complaint:

The video showed a man, identified as Grant, talking to the driver of a black Nissan Sentra. A blue Chevrolet Malibu pulled up and two men got out and began firing at Grant and the occupant of the Sentra, and Grant fell to the ground.

A woman identified as Grant's girlfriend ran up to Grant as he lay on the ground and picked up a gun dropped by Grant. She used the Nissan as cover as she fired toward the blue Malibu. A friend of Grant's also had a gun and was seen firing toward the Malibu.

The two men, later identified as Gafford and Parks, briefly returned to the Malibu but then fled on foot, the video showed.

The Malibu was towed away and searched by police. Its license plates had been removed and were found inside the car. Also inside the car was a cellphone, which was searched and determined to belong to Parks.

At the scene, a woman who was identified in other court documents as Grant's mother brought police a set of keys to the Malibu and a cellphone that she said belonged to the suspects. A search determined the phone belonged to Gafford.

The driver of the Sentra told police he knew Gafford for about a month and said he had bought from him a substance called "Lean," described in the complaint as an illicit drink consisting of codeine and promethazine. He said that Grant had "recently" robbed Gafford of Lean, and that Gafford had his children with him at the time of the robbery.

The complaint does not state when that robbery may have occurred.

The Sentra driver also told police one of the bullets that struck the Sentra had narrowly missed his head because he had ducked down.

Another person interviewed by police said he knows Parks and hangs out with him and said Parks has several guns and is always armed.