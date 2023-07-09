 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
DANE COUNTY

Inmate attacks deputy in Dane County jail with makeshift weapon

  • 0

A Dane County sheriff’s deputy was attacked Friday night by an inmate in the jail, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The deputy, whose name was not released, was interviewing the inmate on the sixth floor of the jail when the inmate attacked him with a makeshift weapon.

Another deputy helped subdue the inmate. Both deputies were evaluated at the hospital.

Charges are pending against the inmate.