DeForest police are looking for a man they say refused to yield for a traffic stop Friday night.

At around 7:45 p.m., police tried to stop a driver in the Village of DeForest near Windsor Road and Pederson Crossing Boulevard. The driver refused to yield and led officers on a slow pursuit into the City of Sun Prairie. Officers terminated the pursuit when the driver started making aggressive maneuvers, according to a release from Chief James Olson. No injuries or crashes were reported in the pursuit.

Later that night, officers found the vehicle involved in the pursuit abandoned in the City of Sun Prairie. An investigation identified the driver of the suspect vehicle as Dustin M. Rompre, 37.

Rompre has a valid warrant for his arrest. Anyone with information regarding Rompre’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact local law enforcement.

Infrastructure sectors hit hardest by ransomware Infrastructure sectors hit hardest by ransomware #10. Communications #9. Energy #8. Transportation #7. Food and agriculture #6. Commercial facilities #5. Government facilities #4. Critical manufacturing #3. Information technology #2. Financial services #1. Health care and public health