A Deforest man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison for soliciting sex from a 13-year-old girl last year by taking advantage of her dependence on nicotine vaping products.

Kameron M. Anderson, 24, only said, "I am very sorry," before Dane County Circuit Judge David Conway handed down the sentence.

His attorney, state assistant public defender Erin Nagy, said that while Anderson did not want to speak, he wanted Nagy to express on his behalf "his sincere apologies" and to say that he wants to get his high school equivalency degree and to better himself.

Anderson pleaded guilty in April to soliciting a child for prostitution and exposing a child to harmful material. As part of a plea agreement a charge of repeated sexual assault of a child was dismissed.

According to a criminal complaint, Anderson took advantage of the girl by exploiting her dependence on nicotine vaping products, which she was too young to buy for herself. When she was unable to pay for them, the complaint states, Anderson offered to let her pay with sex.

The girl and her parents did not come to court for Thursday's sentencing, but in written statements they said their family is still shattered by what Anderson did.

"I want you to know this is the worst year of my life and (Kameron) Anderson has put me through hell and back," the girl wrote in a victim impact statement.

Assistant District Attorney John Rice, reading from a statement by the girl's parents, said their daughter remains in "a crisis state" and that the entire family is stressed by what she is going through.

Conway said Anderson took advantage of the girl's young age and her dependency on nicotine, both of which made her vulnerable. He noted that Anderson had been found delinquent as a juvenile of three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child but until his arrest in this case he had no adult criminal record.

While Conway acknowledged that Anderson has faced mental health challenges, he said it appeared Anderson tried to deflect the blame for his actions by blaming others or blaming his own use of alcohol or failure to take medications prescribed for him.

"You're rationalizing in order to take the blame off yourself," Conway said. "I don't think that you yourself are grasping the impact that these events are having on a young child."

But he also said Anderson deserved some credit for ultimately cooperating with police and not putting the girl and her family through a trial.

Rice asked for a prison term of 15 years, while Nagy and a state Department of Corrections presentence report recommended four to five years. Nagy said it's likely that the state will seek to have Anderson indefinitely confined as a sexual predator when his prison sentence is done, so the shorter sentence made sense.

In addition to the prison sentence, Anderson will serve eight years of extended supervision after his release. He will also have to be listed on the state Sex Offender Registry for 15 years when his supervision is finished.