Key questions remain unanswered two days after authorities found the body of a Madison man who has been missing since he fled the Wisconsin State Patrol on a chilly night last November.

Authorities have only identified Christopher Miller as the person whose body was found in an abandoned home near Beloit on Sunday, declining to say how Miller got into the home or how exactly an anonymous tipster learned there was a dead man inside.

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to release the cause of Miller’s death, pending further testing.

Rock County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Mark Thompson did not return a request for comment on Tuesday.

The anonymous tipster told Rock County authorities on Sunday a body was in the house at 8356 S. Creek Road in the town of Turtle.

The residence, which was still taped off and guarded by Rock County deputies on Tuesday morning, is about 6 miles from the part of Interstate 90 where Miller disappeared Nov. 19. That night, the then-27-year-old led a state trooper on a high-speed chase before stopping his damaged vehicle on the side of the road and running into a field.

What happened to Christopher Miller? Family frustrated by police response to disappearance Six months later, a 27-year-old Black man remains missing after running from the Wisconsin State Patrol outside of Janesville.

Miller can be seen on footage from the state trooper’s dash camera wearing only a sweatshirt and jogging pants. He left his cellphone in the vehicle.

As unanswered questions continue to swirl around the 9-month-old case, Miller’s family members aren’t convinced he trudged through 6 miles of rural Rock County in the November cold only to die in the Creek Road home.

“I don’t buy it for one second,” said Miller’s fiancée, Mallory Duerst. “There’s no way in my mind that he could have made it that far.”

Duerst did not detail alternate scenarios for what happened to Miller.

Duerst, Miller’s family and others have led their own searches through the area surrounding I-90 between Janesville and Beloit. In fact, they passed the residence on Creek Road multiple times during these searches, she said.

Though abandoned, the home is still owned by Gary and Kathleen Hayden, according to Rock County property records.

Hayden did not return a request for comment on Tuesday. Two family members of Kathleen Hayden declined requests for comment.

Duerst described a possible path between where Miller disappeared and the home as difficult to pass and blocked by barbed wire at points.

Miller’s family have long been critical of the police response to Miller’s disappearance. A coordinated search for Miller did not take place until more than 48 hours after his disappearance, in part because of Miller’s technical status as a fugitive and not a missing person, according to law enforcement records obtained by the State Journal through Miller’s family.

Eventual searches for Miller — consisting of drones, police dogs, utility task vehicles and more than two dozen law enforcement officers — largely combed through areas well to the north of the Creek Road home, closer to where Miller ran from the state trooper.

After the initial searches turned up nothing, there was no other coordinated effort to find Miller for months, according to law enforcement reports. Rock County searched the area with cadaver dogs in April, Duerst said.

“At best, they’re negligent in how they handled this case,” Duerst said of law enforcement. “I’m just thankful we can lay him to rest, but we will not stop until there’s justice.”