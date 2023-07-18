The death of a man pulled from Lake Monona on July 10 is not considered suspicious, Madison police said Monday.

Madison police and the Madison Fire Department were called about 5:45 a.m. July 10 to the area of John Nolen and North Shore drives on a report of a person in the water, an unresponsive male was pulled from the water and lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful, police said.

Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the body was found near the public fishing pier. The area is popular not only with anglers but also with bikers, walkers, rowers and open-water swimmers.

The death remains under investigation by Madison police and of the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.