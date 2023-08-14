The Rock County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating after a person was found dead Sunday in an abandoned residence.

At about 12:10 p.m. Sunday, an anonymous tip was received by Rock County Dispatch via the We Tip Crime Line that a dead person was inside an abandoned residence in the town of Turtle, Commander Aaron Burdick said in a statement.

Deputies went to the residence and found the dead person. Rock County Sheriff’s Office detectives and investigators from the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office then responded to handle the death investigation, Burdick said.

“We don’t believe there is any danger to the public,” Burdick said.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the person and more information will be released as the investigation progresses, Burdick said.