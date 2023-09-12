Authorities have identified the Rock County Jail inmate who was found dead during a security check Friday morning.

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a statement that the inmate was Patrick R. Kranda, 61, of Edgerton.

Kranda was pronounced dead at a local hospital on Friday. A forensic examination was completed on Sunday and the cause and manner of death are pending, with additional testing underway, the Medical Examiner’s Department said.

Kranda was found unresponsive by an officer after they'd been asked to check on an inmate around 8 a.m. Friday. The officer began performing life-saving measures when the man did not respond and continued until paramedics took over.

The death remains under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office.

This is at least the third inmate death at Rock County Jail this year. In February, a 29-year-old Janesville woman was found unresponsive in her cell and died despite life-saving measures, and a 53-year-old Beloit man died in April following a suicide attempt.