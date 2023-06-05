The body of a Madison woman was recovered from a retention pond in Verona Monday morning, authorities said.
Verona police are investigating the incident after the body was found in the pond on the 100 block of Cross Country Road just before 8:30 a.m., Police Chief David Dresser said in a statement.
"It is believed this was an isolated incident with no threat to the public," Dresser said.
