Two Madison men were charged Tuesday with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for a fight early Saturday in the parking lot of a South Side bar that left another man critically injured with multiple cuts and stab wounds.

Police followed a trail of blood drops to an apartment where they found one of the suspects and later saw the other one outside, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court.

David B. Gonzalez-Benitez, 49, and Paulino Rivera, 42, were captured on video taken by a witness who said the two men were "just pounding on" the victim, according to the complaint. "They were beating him to death."

The incident happened after closing time in the parking lot of Antlers Tavern, 2202 W. Broadway.

Gonzalez-Benitez and Rivera were each ordered jailed on $200,000 bail after appearing in court Tuesday. Attorney Erik Schlueter, who represented each of them, said self-defense may be an issue in the case.

According to the complaint:

The witness told police that at around 1:40 a.m., he saw two men beating a third man in the Antlers parking lot. He retrieved his phone and began shooting video, capturing the end of the beating and the two men walking away.

The video appeared to show the victim on the ground and one man near his head and the other near his legs and torso. The man near the victim's head could be seen striking the victim several times in the head.

At UW Hospital, doctors said the man's injuries were life-threatening. His liver had been cut, and he was placed on a breathing tube due to swelling in his throat and face, and a cut to his left wrist was so severe it required surgery.

After finding the man lying in the parking lot, police saw a trail of blood drops leading away from him. Using flashlights, they followed the blood to an apartment building in the 1800 block of Lake Point Drive and up to an apartment where blood was seen on the door handle.

Both men live at the apartment, along with Gonzelez-Benitez's son.

Officers knocked on the door, and Gonzalez-Benitez eventually answered it. He said he had been at a bar and that something violent happened but he had no idea what happened or where his own injuries came from.

Police then saw a second man in the parking lot, later identified as Rivera. He was wearing a hat that when removed revealed he had a cut about three inches long on the side of his head. Rivera was taken to St. Mary's Hospital, where he told a nurse he didn't know who hit him or when it happened.

After Gonzalez-Benitez, who had a cut on his back, was also treated at St. Mary's Hospital with a bandage -- he refused sutures -- he was taken to the police station Downtown where he again began bleeding. He was taken to Unity Point Health-Meriter for further treatment.

Rivera declined to give a statement to police, but Gonzalez-Benitez told police he and Rivera were at Antlers. Rivera was talking to a man whom Gonzalez-Benitez said he did not know. They were headed outside after closing time when Gonzalez-Benitez said he felt something hit him in the back.

He said Rivera and the other man were arguing and then began fighting over a bag the other man had. He said he tried to break up the fight but fell and hurt his hand.

Gonzalez-Benitez said he and Rivera began walking toward their apartment when Rivera turned around and went back toward the man and the fight ensued.

Later, back at their apartment, Gonzalez-Benitez said, he saw Rivera had a cut on his hand and was holding a folding knife. He said Rivera washed up and left and police arrived soon after.

Shown some of the video of the fight by police, which appeared to show Gonzalez-Benitez hitting the man several times, Gonzalez-Benitez said he did not remember hitting him and was instead trying to pull the man away.