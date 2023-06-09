Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced on Friday that David Mahoney, who served as the Dane County sheriff from 2006 to May 2021, will temporarily lead Dane County’s Department of Justice Reform.

The new department was established in the 2023 Dane County budget as a way to lead initiatives on the reduction of racial disparities and disproportionate incarceration rates within the criminal justice system.

According to a press release from Parisi’s office, Mahoney’s appointment will be for a limited term until early next year, while the new agency gets up and running.

A national recruitment firm will be assisting the county to find a candidate to fill the director position permanently. Mahoney will not be a candidate for the permanent position.

“I am excited to be rejoining our dedicated criminal justice partners, our Sheriff, District Attorney, Chief Judge and the Criminal Justice Council in implementing a data driven plan for criminal justice reform,” Mahoney said in the press release.

A resolution approving a contract for Mahoney’s appointment will be considered by the Dane County Board of Supervisors in the coming weeks.