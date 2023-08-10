A new report commends Dane County judges and court personnel for their overall approach to dealing with victims of domestic abuse, while noting there are some inconsistencies.

The Domestic Abuse Intervention Services report notes that judges were “trauma informed and knowledgeable of the dynamics of a domestic abuse relationship,” often gave clear explanations of their decision-making and set ground rules at the onset of the hearing.

But DAIS also found that Dane County courts handle restraining order hearings inconsistently, with judges occasionally not following state rules about trying to seize guns from domestic abusers or asking people how long they want an order to last.

The findings from Domestic Abuse Intervention Services show restraining order hearings in the Dane County court system largely haven’t changed since the organization’s report in 2018, meaning uncertainty about what people can expect when they walk into a courtroom to seek a restraining order.

The vast majority of those trying to get a restraining order, 77%, were women, many of whom did not have a lawyer or other service representative with them in the courtroom, DAIS found.

Those who had someone representing them in court had far greater success at getting a restraining order. Eighty-one percent of those with representation had an order granted compared with a 56% success rate for those who did not have representation.

“There is this common misperception that restraining orders are really easy to get,” DAIS Executive Director Shannon Barry said. “It’s a laborious process. It requires not just the process itself but the emotional capacity for somebody to go through that.”

How to Contact DAIS Domestic Abuse Intervention Services' help line can be reached 24 hours a day via phone at 608-251-4445 and via text at 608-420-4638.

Between October 2021 and 2022, restraining orders were approved in 38% of cases, DAIS found.

For the report, court observers for DAIS sat in on more than 400 injunction hearings, tracking data and taking notes on what judges did and didn’t do.

Dane County’s 17 circuit court judges take turns presiding over restraining order hearings. That gives all the judges experience with such hearings but also creates “17 different ways of practice,” Barry said.

“There’s a lack of consistency across the courtrooms,” she said.

In 2018, DAIS observed some judges being dismissive toward victims and non-English speakers, a concern that did not reemerge in DAIS’ latest report.

Inconsistencies

As in the 2018 report, the courts continue to lack uniform rules and protocols for the hearings.

For example, state law requires a mandatory surrender of firearms for those given a domestic abuse restraining order. In restraining orders for harassment, a person must give up their guns if there’s evidence the person might harm someone else or themselves.

But in 11% of domestic abuse cases and 60% of harassment cases, the judge did not bring up guns during the hearing.

Sometimes petitioners were not asked how long they wanted a restraining order in a domestic abuse case set, which is also required by state law.

In 11% of cases, the judge did not ask the victim about the restraining order’s length of time. Judges didn’t always advise people about what to do if the person who is the subject of the restraining order isn’t served court papers.

In that scenario, petitioners can have a legal notice filed in a newspaper in lieu of having the court papers physically served.

According to the report, 19 cases were dismissed because sheriff’s deputies didn’t serve the papers. But 15 times, judges did not mention that getting a legal notice filed in the newspaper was an option.

Recommendations

DAIS recommended a courthouse-wide set of rules governing restraining order hearings. Beyond discussion of firearms, publishing legal notices and time requests, judges didn’t have a set approach to asking petitioners to testify or whether formal legal arguments were expected.

Other recommendations from DAIS included training for judges on domestic violence and creating a dedicated branch of the circuit court for domestic violence cases, two reforms put forth in the 2018 report as well.

“Their recommendations are something we should seriously consider because of the time, talent and expertise they bring to the table,” Judge Frank Remington said of DAIS.

Dane County has yet to discuss creating a court branch dedicated to domestic violence as DAIS has recommended, Remington said.

Specialization is important for judges, but judges also benefit from being exposed to different areas of the law, the judge said.

Remington said he’d want to review what procedures the court should change, though noted that overly rigid court procedures typically complicate things for those without representation.

“Better procedures can produce a better result,” he said.