A town of Blooming Grove man arrested Monday night in a special enforcement effort faces an 11th offense of OWI, authorities reported.

Just before 7 p.m. on Monday, a Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputy working under the Click It or Ticket seatbelt enforcement grant stopped Michael A. Kundert at Long Drive and Millpond Road in Madison for a seatbelt violation, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

Kundert, 65, who also was cited for driving with a revoked license, was taken to a local hospital where he consented to a blood draw, and then booked into the Dane County Jail.

The statewide Click It or Ticket enforcement effort started Monday and runs through June 4. It is funded through the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Bureau of Transportation Safety, in partnership with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space No. 10: Packers Avenue and International Lane No. 9: Zeier Road and East Washington Avenue No. 8: South Park Street and West Badger Road No. 7: Thierer Road and East Washington Avenue No. 6: North First Street and East Washington Avenue No. 5: Buckeye Road and South Stoughton Road No. 4: South Baldwin Street and East Washington Avenue No. 3: North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue No. 2: Watts Road and South Gammon Road No. 1: Pleasant View Road and Mineral Point