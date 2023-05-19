Dane County and Madison will use a federal grant to crack down on dangerous driving this summer as fatal crashes in recent years remain higher than normal.

The $125,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation will be split evenly between the Sheriff’s Office and Madison police, with boosted traffic enforcement under the task force to last from the beginning of June to the end of August.

Bad behavior on the road planned for the grant’s enforcement include speeding, reckless driving and seatbelt violations.

The Sheriff’s Office will collect data from both agencies’ use of the grant and file a final report with the state.

The Dane County Board unanimously authorized the grant funding at its meeting Thursday night.

Ninety-one people died on county roadways in 2021 and 2022, putting both years well above the first-year average of 35 fatalities, according to state data.

Statewide, 604 people died in traffic crashes last year, up from 595 deaths in 2021, which is still higher than the yearly average of 581 deaths from 2017 to 2021.

In the last five years, Dane County had 962 crashes involving drivers under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Those incidents killed 73 people and resulted in nearly 1,300 documented injuries.

