Fitchburg police took advantage of a little help from above in taking a suspect into custody Tuesday night.

Just before 9:30 p.m., a member of the Dane County Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Team was dispatched to Syene Road at McCoy Road to help Fitchburg officers find a wanted person, according to a release from Dane County spokesperson Elise Schaffer.

Using a UAV, or a drone, the deputy was able to spot the person hiding in a wooded area, directing officers searching for the man on foot who were able to take him into custody. The suspect, who had an active Dane County warrant, was booked into the Dane County Jail on felony charges, including Substantial Battery.

“Resources like drones are crucial to peaceful resolutions in the rapidly evolving and unpredictable situations we face,” said Sheriff Kalvin Barrett in the release. “Drones allow us to use real time visuals to potentially deescalate dangerous situations, aid in the search and rescue of missing persons and peaceful apprehension of fleeing suspects.”

The UAV Team is comprised of seven deputies who work throughout the agency responding to calls and completing other assignments.

