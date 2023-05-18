A Dane County sheriff’s deputy was injured Thursday morning when a suspected intoxicated driver T-boned his squad car in the town of Pleasant Springs, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly after 4:45 a.m. when Kenneth B. Perry, 55, of Poplar Grove, Illinois, was exiting Interstate 90 and failed to yield to the deputy in the roundabout at Highway N, Dane County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

Perry drove from the scene of the crash but was found by another deputy a short time later, arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of operating while intoxicated, hit-and-run, and resisting and obstructing.

The State Patrol is handling the crash investigation.

The 29-year-old deputy, a five-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office who was not named, was taken to a local hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, Schaffer said.

Prior to the crash, Dane County deputies arrested three other intoxicated drivers overnight, Schaffer said.

