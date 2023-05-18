A Dane County sheriff’s deputy was injured Thursday morning when a suspected intoxicated driver T-boned his squad car in the town of Pleasant Springs, authorities said.
The crash happened shortly after 4:45 a.m. when Kenneth B. Perry, 55, of Poplar Grove, Illinois, was exiting Interstate 90 and failed to yield to the deputy in the roundabout at Highway N, Dane County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement.
Certain demographics are more likely to be pulled over than others, and the consequences for drivers who are subject to a traffic stop vary significantly.
Perry drove from the scene of the crash but was found by another deputy a short time later, arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of operating while intoxicated, hit-and-run, and resisting and obstructing.
The State Patrol is handling the crash investigation.
The 29-year-old deputy, a five-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office who was not named, was taken to a local hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, Schaffer said.
Prior to the crash, Dane County deputies arrested three other intoxicated drivers overnight, Schaffer said.
Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space
No. 10: Packers Avenue and International Lane
Number of crashes: 19
Top violation received: Failure to yield while making a left turn.
No. 9: Zeier Road and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 19
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved inattentive driving.
No. 8: South Park Street and West Badger Road
Number of crashes: 20
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved running red lights.
No. 7: Thierer Road and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 20
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved running red lights.
No. 6: North First Street and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 21
Top violation received: Failure to yield while making a left turn.
No. 5: Buckeye Road and South Stoughton Road
Number of crashes: 22
Top violation received: Failure to yield while making a left turn.
No. 4: South Baldwin Street and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 22
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved failure to yield right of way.
No. 3: North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 23
Top violation received: Listed as N/A. The second most common violation was tied, which involved running red lights or inattentive driving.
No. 2: Watts Road and South Gammon Road
Number of crashes: 24
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved running red lights.
No. 1: Pleasant View Road and Mineral Point
Number of crashes: 30
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved failure to yield.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!