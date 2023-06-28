The state Department of Corrections said Wednesday it had issued an apprehension request for a man it was supervising two days before the man entered a Downtown apartment and is alleged to have sexually assaulted a woman as she slept.

The man, David E. Cartagena Molina, 27, had persistently removed a GPS tracking bracelet -- four times within three months while under DOC supervision as he served a two-year period of probation, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday -- and was not wearing it early on June 16, when he is alleged to have assaulted the woman in an apartment in the 1200 block of Spring Street, near the UW-Madison campus.

DOC spokesperson Kevin Hoffman said Wednesday that Cartagena Molina had been sanctioned twice by DOC for removing his GPS bracelet. The sanctions were served by jail time, but Hoffman did not provide details about when those instances happened or how long the jail stays were.

On Feb. 27, Cartagena Molina was sentenced to probation, part of an overall agreement to wrap up five active criminal cases and one non-criminal matter pending against him. Probation was granted after Reserve Judge Amy Smith initially sentenced Cartagena Molina to jail and prison sentences for his convictions, then ordered those sentences stayed in favor of probation.

Normally, that means that if DOC revokes a convicted person's probation for any reason -- failure to follow rules or the commission of a new crime, for example -- that person would have to immediately begin serving the prison sentences.

Despite multiple instances of cutting off the bracelet, DOC did not revoke Cartagena Molina's probation and instead ordered short jail terms as sanctions.

Hoffman said he did not know how long before June 14 Cartagena Molina had cut off his GPS device, prompting the apprehension request.

Early on June 16, a woman was asleep in her apartment when she woke up to find a man she did not know, later identified as Cartagena Molina, groping her outside of her clothing, according to a criminal complaint. He asked her to call him a taxi, and the woman instead called 911. Cartagena Molina tried to convince the woman to hang up on the call by putting her in a headlock but ended up leaving the apartment. He was arrested by responding police officers nearby a short time later, the complaint states.

In addition to second-degree sexual assault, Cartagena Molina is charged with burglary, false imprisonment, intimidation of a victim and two misdemeanors.

The incident was the second in which Cartagena Molina was alleged to have entered a stranger's home and bedroom. Early on Jan. 9, a 13-year-old girl became frightened to find him in her bedroom on Madison's South Side. After family members responded to her screams, Cartagena Molina asked to use a phone to call for a ride. He left a short time later.

As part of the Feb. 27 plea agreement, Cartagena Molina pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct for the incident. The crimes in four other cases he pleaded guilty to included misdemeanor theft, taking or driving stolen vehicles and bail jumping.

He is currently in custody awaiting a court appearance on July 5.

